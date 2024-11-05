Voters Call for Media Training on Election Coverage and Reporting.



Sunyani: A cross section of voters in the Sunyani Municipality have called on the government to train the media and to prepare them well to cover and report on the Election 2024. They explained that the media required the training to refresh the minds of the practitioners that would empower and position them to guard against ‘sensationalism’ in their election reportage. This would help curtail political tensions before, during and after the December 7, polls.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Raphael Ahenu, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), emphasized that the media is a key stakeholder in ensuring a peaceful Election 2024. The GloMeF, a media advocacy and anti-corruption Non-Governmental Organisation, works to improve the livelihood of vulnerable people in society. Mr. Ahenu stressed the importance of media training, stating, “We can’t neglect the media and expect them to cover and report on the Elections professionally. Journalism is changing, and the govern

ment must take the responsibility and sponsor them to understand contemporary trends of reporting on Elections.”

Mr. Francis Osei, a civil society actor, noted that while the media is generally performing well, some media houses and journalists need training on Election and peace. He expressed concerns about certain media practices, saying, “From the way some of the media houses are behaving, the government must sit up and be proactive before the unexpected happens.”

Political analyst Mr. Moses Benneh urged media practitioners to be circumspect and adhere to ethical values when covering and reporting the General Election. He acknowledged that while journalists have their political preferences, they must remain professional and neutral as required by the 1992 Constitution.

Madam Bernice Anima, a teacher, commended the media for their role in educating the public and contributing to the nation’s democracy. She urged radio presenters to be mindful of their language and political statements. Some voters also e

xpressed concerns about unguarded prophecies and predictions on Elections by some religious figures, warning of the potential negative impact on public trust.

Mr. Kwasi Amankwaa, a political activist, highlighted the risks of such prophecies, stating, “Those prophecies turn to create public mistrust in the EC, and such men of God must be tamed.”