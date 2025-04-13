NDC Grassroots Praise Minerals Commission CEO



Accra: A coalition of grassroots organizations within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has praised Mr. Martin Kwaku Ayisi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, for his leadership, contributions to the party, and national development.





According to Ghana News Agency, the allied groups, including Election Has Consequences Movement and Ghetto for John Mahama, made the commendation in a statement read at a press conference by Mr. Joshua Sika Nartey, President of National Soldiers for John Mahama. They lauded Mr. Ayisi for implementing a ‘Reset Agenda’ at the Commission and elevating it to ‘remarkable heights.’





The statement mentioned that Mr. Ayisi’s administration has led to the development and modernization of the Commission’s infrastructure, with the imminent completion of its Kumasi office by June 2025 and the establishment of new complexes in Akim Oda, Bibiani, Bole, Damang, Kyebi, and Tamale. Furthermore, staff residences in Bolgatanga, Tarkwa, Prestea, and Wa have undergone renovations, while 50 grassroots-based mine inspectors are studying at institutions like the Colorado School of Mines and Curtin University.





It emphasized that Mr. Ayisi’s efforts have enhanced the visibility and footprint of the Minerals Commission across Ghana and beyond. He remains accessible to the grassroots and has shown generosity towards NDC members in need, with promises of job creation in the future.





The groups urged President John Mahama and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to recognize Mr. Ayisi’s dedication to the NDC’s cause, asserting that his expertise aligns with the 2024 campaign message that ‘Ghana needs experience, not experimentation.’





They adjudged Lawyer Ayisi as one of the best CEOs in the current administration, warning those attempting to undermine his position to desist or face collective resistance. The statement called on all NDC members, stakeholders in the mining industry, and the public to support Mr. Ayisi in his continued leadership at the Minerals Commission.

