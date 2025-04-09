Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Begins Three-Week Medical Break



Accra: Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has commenced a three-week medical leave, which took effect on April 7.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Vice President’s medical leave follows a recommendation from her doctor. This decision was confirmed by a source at the Presidency, providing insights into the reasoning behind the leave.

It is noted that the Vice President had earlier received medical treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday, March 29. This was necessitated by a sudden illness she experienced after completing her work on Friday, March 28.

A statement released on Sunday, March 30, by Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, indicated that based on expert medical opinion, she would be seeking further medical care abroad.