US Introduces $15,000 Visa Deposit Requirement for Malawi and Zambia

Washington: The United States has announced a new requirement for visa applicants from Malawi and Zambia, mandating a $15,000 deposit for those seeking tourist or business visas. This initiative, according to the US state department, is part of a 12-month pilot program designed to reduce the number of visa overstays and address issues related to deficient screening and vetting information.

According to BBC, the program may eventually extend to citizens from other countries, with the deposit being returned at the conclusion of the visitor’s stay in the US. The decision to require a bond of up to $15,000 will be made by consular officers, who will assess the necessity for each non-immigrant visa applicant.

Recent statistics from the US Department of Homeland Security indicate that approximately 14% of visitors from Malawi and 11% from Zambia overstay their visas. Other nations with significant overstay rates include Haiti at 31%, Myanmar at 27%, and Yemen at 20%.

Since assuming office, President Trump has implemented several measures affecting immigration and travel. These include rolling back humanitarian programs for migrants from specific countries, banning travelers from 12 nations, and imposing partial restrictions on another seven. Additionally, the administration has revoked visas for hundreds of international students, with some being detained on college campuses without prior notice or the opportunity to appeal.

The state department has clarified that these actions target individuals whose activities contradict US national interests. While many affected individuals have been involved in pro-Palestinian activities, others have faced repercussions due to criminal records or minor legal infractions, such as speeding violations, as noted by immigration lawyers.