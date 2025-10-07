UNICEF and Ghana TVET Service Release Study Highlighting Skills Gap in Labour Market



Kumasi: The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Ghana and the Ghana TVET Service have released a landmark study that exposes critical gaps between the skills taught in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and the competencies demanded by Ghana’s fast-changing economy.

According to Ghana News Agency, the study conducted in the Ashanti Region between 2024 and 2025, highlights the urgent reforms needed to equip young people with market-ready skills that meet industry demands and fuel sustainable national growth. The study revealed that only 24 percent of institutions surveyed in the Region currently deliver Competency-Based Training (CBT) exclusively, despite its proven effectiveness in preparing learners for employment.

High implementation costs, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of qualified facilitators remain persistent barriers. Even more striking is that just one out of 57 institutions surveyed offers agriculture-related training, despite agriculture being a ma

jor employer in the region.

Mr Abdul Fatah Maigah Mahama, Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of the Ghana TVET Service speaking at the presentation of the findings in Kumasi, noted these findings confirmed that while progress had been made, critical gaps persisted. According to him, with youth unemployment at 21.7 percent and over 380,000 new job seekers entering the market each year, evidence like this was indispensable for reforming curricula, targeting investments, and expanding opportunities.

He reaffirmed the Ghana TVET Service’s readiness to bridge the education-industry divide and announced that, with UNICEF’s support, similar research would be extended to the Northern and Western Regions. Recommendations from the study would also be shared with policymakers and stakeholders to inform reforms, strengthen partnerships, and ensure Ghana’s TVET system produces skills that fueled both livelihoods and national competitiveness.

Dr Tillmann Gnther, UNICEF’s Education Specialist, co-presenting th

e findings described the study as ‘a powerful evidence base for decision-makers to future-proof Ghana’s TVET sector.’ UNICEF Country Representative, Mr. Osama Makkawi, underscored the need to see ICT skills as essential but not optional, stating that ‘this study shows why embedding digital literacy across all training pathways is both urgent and non-negotiable.’

Chief Director at the Ministry of Labour, Mr. Adakurugu Hamidu, affirmed the findings as pivotal for shaping national policy to close labour market gaps and combat unemployment. As Ghana positions itself to unlock the potential of its youthful population, the Ghana TVET Service and UNICEF call on policymakers, private sector leaders, and civil society to work hand in hand to close the skills gap and create opportunities for the next generation.