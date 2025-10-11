UN Human Rights Office Calls for Accountability Following Gaza Peace Agreement



Geneva: The UN human rights office in Geneva has welcomed the recent agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that accountability must still be pursued.





According to Ghana News Agency, the UN office highlighted the importance of using the current momentum to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities. Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani stated that alongside the recovery efforts, there must be a comprehensive process of transitional justice. This process should ensure accountability for the violations and abuses of international human rights law, as well as serious violations of international humanitarian law witnessed during the conflict.





Shamdasani further stressed that fulfilling the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and ensuring both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and security should remain the ultimate goal of the process. The conflict, which was initiated by Hamas-led attacks on Israel, saw a prolonged response from the Jewish state lasting two years. The UN office continues to advocate for a legal reckoning to address these serious issues.

