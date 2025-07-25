UG Corporate Football League Team to Represent Ghana at World Corporate Games



Accra: The University of Ghana (UG) Corporate Football League will represent Ghana at the seventh edition of the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) Corporate World Cup competition in Fez, Morocco, from October 22 to 26, 2025. The announcement was made by Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari, Head of RITE Sports Services, during the press conference today held ahead of the league’s 2025 Grand Finale event on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the UG Sports Stadium from 5pm.





According to Ghana News Agency, the selection of a team from the UG Corporate Football League marks a historic moment for both the league and corporate sports in Ghana. Mr. Afari described it as a significant opportunity to showcase Ghana’s corporate football talents on an international platform and highlighted the professionalism and competitiveness displayed throughout the 19-week league as the reason Ghana has earned this global spotlight.





To provide more insight, Mr. Yakub Alfa Suleiman, Director of Operations at Corporate Sports Ghana, explained that the World Corporate Championship in Morocco is an elite gathering of top corporate teams from around the world. He believes a team from the University of Ghana Corporate Football League has what it takes to make a mark on that stage. ‘We are expecting to go into this year’s tournament with a team that we are willing to call the ‘Ghana Corporate Stars’ to compete,’ Mr. Suleiman said.





As anticipation builds for the UG Corporate Football League Grand Finale, this international announcement adds an extra layer of excitement and a new goal for the teams. The league is brought to you by the University of Ghana Sports and Wellness Directorate and RITE Sports Services and supported by Glico General Insurance, Viggo Energy, Socaloca, and the Ghana Football Association.

