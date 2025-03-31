Top 20 Athletes at 2025 Kwahu Mountain Marathon to Receive Cash Prizes



Kwahu: The 2025 Kwahu Mountain Marathon will see the top 20 athletes in both men’s and women’s categories receive cash prizes and medals at the end of the race.





According to Ghana News Agency, as the countdown to race day, Saturday, April 19, 2025, continues, athletes across Ghana and Africa are preparing for the biggest race during the Easter festivities. The 21km race, organised by Marathon Foundation Ghana in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council, will see athletes compete for cash prizes as well as products from sponsors.





Mr. Edward Boahen, project manager of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon, revealed that there would be an improvement of cash prizes for the top 20 athletes as well as products from sponsors. “The increase in the cash prize aims to incentivise higher performance levels among participants and attract more competitive athletes to the event,” he said.





He explained that athletes often consider potential earnings and rewards when deciding whether to enter a race, prompting the decision to make the event more lucrative. The marathon’s goals also include discovering talents, encouraging sports tourism, and presenting a favourable image of the Kwahu Easter festival celebrations to tourists.





Additionally, Mr. Boahen mentioned that all athletes competing in the race would receive free lodging and certificates. This year’s marathon will start from Nkawkaw Goil Fuel Station, passing through Obomeng, Mpraeso, and concluding at the Kwahu Traditional Council’s Office at Bepong.

