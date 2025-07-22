U.S. Embassy Concludes Six-Week Counterterrorism Training Initiative for Ghana’s NIB



Accra: The U.S. Embassy’s FBI Legal Attach© Office, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State’s Counterterrorism Bureau, has wrapped up a detailed six-week capacity-building initiative for Ghana’s National Intelligence Bureau-Counterterrorism Directorate (NIB-CTD).





According to Ghana News Agency, this initiative represents the first extended modular training focused on enhancing the operational and legal competencies of the Counterterrorism Directorate in counterterrorism investigations. Thirty-five NIB-CTD officers from different regions in Ghana participated in the programme, chosen for their current or anticipated roles in counterterrorism casework and interagency coordination.





The training aimed to develop core competencies in six key areas: Basic Counterterrorism Investigations, CT Intelligence Operations, Interview and Interrogation Techniques, Report Writing and Documentation Standards, Investigating Terrorist Financing and Emerging Technologies, Legal Frameworks for CT Prosecution, and Human Rights Compliance. A team of instructors from the FBI Academy at Quantico, prosecutors from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) of Kenya, and Ghana’s Attorney General’s Department delivered the curriculum.





To commemorate the event and enhance operational capabilities, the U.S. Embassy donated laptop computers and printers to support the Directorate’s centralized case reporting and investigative functions. This initiative highlights a significant milestone in U.S.-Ghana security cooperation, emphasizing a shared commitment to combating terrorism through improved investigative capabilities and adherence to international legal standards.





Rolf Olson, Charg© d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, in his closing remarks, highlighted the United States’ commitment to strengthening Ghana’s security and counterterrorism response through rule-of-law. He reiterated that the training marked not just a milestone in knowledge acquisition but a reaffirmation of the close cooperation between the United States and Ghana.





Mr. Olson praised Ghana’s role in regional security and commended recent successful extraditions of transnational criminals to the United States, calling it a testament to Ghana’s commitment to the rule of law. He emphasized that the initiative formed part of a broader U.S. strategy to equip partner nations to detect, disrupt, and dismantle terror threats through strong legal and intelligence frameworks.





Mr. Charles A. Kipo, Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), expressed appreciation to the U.S. Embassy, facilitators, and the Department of State’s Counterterrorism Bureau for the extensive support. He underscored the importance of continuous professional development in the intelligence space, describing the six-week training as a strategic step toward aligning the Bureau’s operations with international standards.





Mr. Kipo applauded the participants for their maturity and dedication throughout the course and expressed confidence that the skills and knowledge gained would serve them well in their pursuit of national security. He further assured that the equipment donated would be used purposefully and maintained diligently to support the Directorate’s mission.

