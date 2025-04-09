Two Nurses in Upper East Nominated as Chief Executives



Upper East: Two members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have been nominated by President John Dramani Mahama as Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Upper East Region. The practicing nurses, Mr. Stephen Aeke Akurugo and Mr. Isaac Azunaba, were selected as Chief Executives for the Kassena-Nankana West District and the Bawku Municipality, respectively, out of the 15 MDCE nominees for the region.





According to Ghana News Agency, following the nomination, nurses and midwives, particularly members of the GRNMA across the region, expressed their congratulations to their colleagues on various social media platforms, wishing them well in their new roles. Mr. Francis Tibil, a Tutor at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Zuarungu, shared his pride and optimism about their ability to deliver in their positions, while Dr. Vida Nyagre Yakong, Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at the University for Development Studies (UDS), also extended her congratulations.





In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, the First Vice President of the GRNMA, described the nominations as ‘refreshing news.’ He clarified that while the Union remains apolitical, its members are not restricted from engaging in active party politics, provided it does not interfere with their professional duties.





Mr. Akolgo emphasized the importance of having members involved in politics to safeguard their interests and acknowledged the influence of political decisions on their practice. He congratulated all nurses and midwives who received political nominations and extended best wishes on behalf of the Association’s leadership.





The nominees expressed gratitude to President Mahama for their nominations and pledged to work towards implementing the ‘Reset Agenda’ of the Mahama-led government within their areas. Mr. Akurugo highlighted his commitment to fostering an open-door leadership approach and ensuring equitable development across the Kassena-Nankana West District, emphasizing the necessity of peace for successful execution of development plans.





Similarly, Mr. Azunaba stressed the importance of achieving lasting peace in the Bawku Municipality, noting its critical role in the area’s development. If approved, he will preside over the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) and aims to promote peaceful coexistence among residents.

