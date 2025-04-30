TUC Calls for Immediate Passage of Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Bill

Accra: The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged the Government to expedite the passage of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHE) Bill as part of the World Day for Safety and Health celebrations. The TUC emphasized the need to protect Ghanaian workers, highlighting the importance of the bill in safeguarding their well-being.

According to Ghana News Agency, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah emphasized the necessity for both employers and governments across Africa to invest in occupational safety to reduce preventable workplace injuries and fatalities. The World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed annually on April 28, aims to honor those affected by work-related accidents and illnesses. This year’s theme, ‘Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Workers’ Health and Safety,’ underscores the influence of technological advancements on workplace safety.

The TUC statement highlighted the dual impact of emerging technologies, noting that while innovations such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things offer increased efficiency and productivity, they also present new challenges and risks to worker safety. These technologies have the potential to improve working conditions by reducing hazardous tasks and enhancing well-being, but they can also introduce new hazards and mental health issues due to the rapid pace of technological change.

The TUC expressed concerns about physical health risks from sedentary lifestyles and mental health challenges stemming from the pressure to adapt to technological advancements. The potential for job insecurity due to automation was also noted, with fears of skills becoming obsolete.

To address these challenges, the TUC called for comprehensive risk assessments, worker training and upskilling, robust safety protocols, and a workplace culture prioritizing well-being. By implementing these measures, the organization believes the negative impacts of technological advancements can be mitigated, ensuring a safe and healthy future for workers.

The TUC appealed to all stakeholders to collaborate in making the future workplace not only efficient and productive but also safe and healthy for all employees.