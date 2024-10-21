Transforming Finance Through Scalable Infrastructure: Join the Digital Finance Breakfast in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IT News Africa, in partnership with OADC, is excited to announce an exclusive Digital Finance Breakfast on 29 October 2024 at the Radisson Blu, Sandton. This highly anticipated event will focus on the transformative role of digital infrastructure in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors across Africa.

As the digital finance market in South Africa continues its rapid growth—reaching an estimated value of R240 billion ($13.5 billion) in 2023—financial institutions must evolve to meet the demands of this fast-paced landscape. The OADC Digital Finance Breakfast will bring together senior executives, IT leaders, and experts in the BFSI sector to explore how OADC’s cutting-edge digital solutions are driving this transformation.

WIOCC Group, the parent company of OADC, is at the forefront of Africa’s hyperscale digital infrastructure, providing scalable and reliable connectivity solutions to the wholesale community. This event is a key opportunity for financial leaders to understand how advanced infrastructure can enhance operational efficiency and future-proof their organizations.

Why Attend?

The OADC Digital Finance Breakfast offers attendees a unique opportunity to:

Exclusive Insights : Gain valuable knowledge on how innovative data centres and connectivity solutions can optimize digital operations in financial institutions.

: Gain valuable knowledge on how innovative data centres and connectivity solutions can optimize digital operations in financial institutions. Networking Opportunities: Connect with top executives, CIOs, CTOs, and IT leaders from across Africa’s BFSI sector to exchange best practices and foster collaboration.

Agenda Highlights:

AI-Powered Banks of the Future : Predicting the Next Generation of Financial Services

: Predicting the Next Generation of Financial Services The Future of Finance with Scalable Digital Infrastructure

Revolutionizing BFSI through Hyperscale Digital Infrastructure

Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Key Speakers:

Carlos De Almeida , Director Sales South Africa, WIOCC Group

, Director Sales South Africa, WIOCC Group Dr. Yudhvir Seetharam, Head of Analytics, Insights, and Research, FNB Business

Event Details:

Date : 29 October 2024

: 29 October 2024 Venue : Radisson Blu, Sandton

: Radisson Blu, Sandton Time: 08h00 – 12h00

To secure your spot at this premier event, register now: https://itnewsafrica.com/event/oadc-agenda/#register

About OADC

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) – a WIOCC Group Company – has been established to transform the provision of data centre services for Africa. The company is implementing a world-class, carrier-neutral, pan-African data centre footprint that will deliver an unparalleled client experience, offering expert assistance and support, partnership in tailoring bespoke solutions and leading-edge information systems to support client business decision-making.

OADC is deploying its open-access, Tier-III hyperscale data centres at major cable landing locations and in key business hubs throughout Africa.

OADC EDGE data centres are being deployed into smaller locations, serving the ongoing need to support service providers in extending network reach and the growing requirement for content storage, processing and delivery at the network edge.

MEDIA CONTACT Nonhlanhla Kunene IT News Africa +27 12 012 5801 news@itnewsafrica.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001008432