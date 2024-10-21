Leil Storage: Green File Storage for Africa

Leil Storage for Africa

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In alignment with Africa Human Rights Day, Leil Storage announces the expansion of its Green Storage Initiative, an endeavor set to revolutionize file storage across Africa. This initiative underscores commitment to sustainability and affordability, promising a profound impact on the continent’s digital infrastructure.

Energy- and Cost-Effective Solutions

Leil Storage is setting standards in energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness with its storage solutions. These solutions achieve a remarkable 43% reduction in electricity usage and lower power consumption per terabyte. Such advancements are particularly beneficial for data-intensive sectors including healthcare, oil and gas, telecommunications, research, educational institutions, local providers, and scientific organizations.

Meeting Africa’s Data Demands

Africa’s storage industry is projected to grow significantly by 2030, Leil Storage’s sustainable solutions are timely and essential. This growth is driven by the continent’s increasing population and rapid digitalization, making offerings crucial for addressing these evolving needs.

Unprecedented Pricing Structure

The Green Storage Initiative introduces a groundbreaking pricing model: storage at just 0.8 EUR per terabyte per month, charged upfront. This all-inclusive rate covers all necessary hardware, networking equipment, software, support, and upgrades—excluding only freight—providing both end users and partners with a comprehensive and transparent solution. This pricing is unprecedented in the industry and applies to capacities starting from 10 petabytes. For smaller capacities, we invite discussions to tailor solutions that meet specific needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

Central to our initiative is a commitment to green features and sustainability. By reducing energy consumption, Leil Storage aligns with global efforts towards sustainable development. This enables African nations to leapfrog outdated technologies and avoid extensive data migrations, fostering sustainable growth across the region.

Collaborative Efforts for a Sustainable Future

Leil Storage actively seeks partnerships in distribution as part of this initiative. We are dedicated to working together towards a sustainable digital future in Africa and welcome interested parties to join us on this journey. We encourage all interested bodies—including research and scientific, educational, CSPs — to get in touch by writing to africa@leil.io.

“Leil Storage offers more than just products; we offer a vision for a greener, more sustainable future in data storage, tailored to meet the unique challenges and opportunities in Africa,” stated David Gerstein, CTO at Leil Storage. By embracing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration, Leil Storage is not only transforming data storage but also contributing significantly to the sustainable development of Africa.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd54fc9-37db-45af-8a59-1bd9df843b3e

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001008435