Tourism Minister Urges Expedited Action on Marine Drive Project

Accra: Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, has paid a working visit to the Marine Drive project site in Accra to inspect ongoing works. The visit was to give the Minister first-hand information about the progress of work, underscoring the government’s commitment to developing Ghana’s tourism sector.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Gomashie expressed satisfaction with the progress of preparatory works completed by the Anchor Developers, Attachy Construction. She, however, urged the Project Management Team to expedite action on securing private sector investment to fully commence the long-awaited work. “The project is long overdue, and as much as anything, I would like to see its completion,” she said.

Briefing the Minister and her delegation, Mr. Kwame Attah Acheampong, the Managing Director of Attachy Construction Limited, said the company had engaged some investors and received cooperation from the stakeholders. He assured the Minister that the team would conclude all outstanding negotiations to pave the way for the commencement of work.

Dubbed the ‘Marine Drive Tourism and Investment Project,’ it is expected to help decongest the city centre, re-instate land for a befitting status of the capital city, and attract investment for businesses and leisure purposes. Its completion would change the face of tourism in Ghana, attracting more than one million tourists annually and generating substantial revenue.

With an expected completion date set for 2027, stakeholders are hopeful that the project will finally come to fruition and boost Ghana’s economy. The Minister was accompanied by Mr. Yussif Issaka Jajah, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Vitus Otto Langmagne, Ag. Chief Director, and Director, Human Resources; Maame Efua Houadjeto, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Tourism Authority, and Prof Kobby Mensah, CEO, Ghana Tourism Development Authority.