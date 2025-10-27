Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor Appeals for Government Support in Building Rice Market in Weta



Accra: Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor VI, the Paramount Chief and Overlord of the Weta Traditional Area, has called on the government to construct a rice market in Weta. As the President of the Weta Traditional Council, located in the Keta North Municipality of the Volta Region, he emphasized that this initiative would mitigate post-harvest losses and provide a stable market for rice farmers, thereby enhancing both the local and national economies.





According to Ghana News Agency, Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor made this appeal during the 2025 ‘Weta Nutome MorluZa’ festival at Weta Roman Catholic school park. He highlighted the superior quality of locally produced rice in Weta, asserting its importance on both national and global scales, and stressed the need for prioritization.





The festival, themed “Weta Rice: Our Heritage, Our Pride, Our Enterprise,” underscored the community’s commitment to leveraging the Weta irrigation scheme to modernize agriculture as part of a 24-hour economy policy. Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor noted that Weta is rich in human resources, which should be fully utilized for the benefit of the area.





Since its inception in 1978, the Weta irrigation scheme has been the main livelihood source for the Weta Traditional Area and the Ketu North Municipality. The construction of Agali Dam in 1962 and Kplikpa Dam from 1978 to 1982 was expected to facilitate the cultivation of over 1960 hectares of potential irrigation land. However, challenges such as financial mismanagement, land encroachment, and poor cooperation between management and traditional authorities have hindered its success.





Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor stated that while the Weta irrigation scheme aims to cultivate 880 hectares of land, flooding has limited cultivation to an average of 650 hectares. The Ketu North municipality is recognized in West Africa for its high-quality rice, gari, and palm oil production, with Weta being a significant food source.





He acknowledged government efforts in policy interventions that have provided relief to Ghanaians, citing initiatives like the cedi stabilization and the Big Push programme. However, he also pointed out ongoing challenges, including social media hate speech, violent conflicts, utility tariff increases, and farm destruction by cattle, and urged prompt government action.





Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor recommended prioritizing issues such as staffing at Ketu North municipal hospital, infrastructure at Weta SHS, and irrigation scheme accessibility.





Mr. Tanko Kwamigah Atorkple, Volta Regional Council of State Member and Weta citizen, urged unity among the people for area development. He warned that disunity could hinder progress and affect the youth’s future.





Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, MP for Keta North, attended the event and assured that the government would address challenges, including constructing the Weta rice market. He encouraged investment to boost the local economy.





The festival showcased the rich culture of Weta, with chiefs, queenmothers, and heads of institutions attending, and included rice product exhibitions, drumming, and dancing.

