47-Year-Old Woman Suffers Financial Loss in Aborlorve Fire Incident



Aborlorve: Madam Lucy Awadzi, a 47-year-old woman, has lost thousands of Ghana cedis in a devastating fire incident that occurred at Aborlorve in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region. The fire that engulfed her residential apartment happened on Friday, October 24, at about 1600 hours.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Awadzi reported that the fire destroyed her belongings worth thousands of cedis, including clothing, a radio, a bed, and other personal items. She expressed her distress over the incident, stating that despite turning off all electrical switches in the room, the fire managed to ravage her apartment. “I really don’t know where the fire came from, because I have switched off all the electricity switch in the room. My headache now is that I have lost more than 150,000 cedis cash in the fire,” she said.

Madam Awadzi, who serves as a church treasurer and operates a school feeding program at Aborlorve-Nolopi Basic School, revealed that the fire consumed all the funds she had saved for the f

eeding program as well as money for church purposes. She appealed to the public for assistance in this difficult time. The victim and her family are now dealing with the aftermath while investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire.

“The incident has left me and my family in a difficult situation. My biggest concern is the money that was burnt. Anyone willing to help can reach out to me. I am pleading to you all for help,” Madam Awadzi stated. She highlighted the significant impact the fire has had on her livelihood, as she lost all her savings and possessions, thus needing to depend on the generosity of others to rebuild her life.

She appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and benevolent organizations to help her reconstruct and start anew.