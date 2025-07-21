TikTok Star Inspires Unity at NPP Conference



Accra: TikTok influencer Salamatu Abdulrahman, 22, has become a symbol of resilience and dedication at the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Annual Delegates Conference in Accra. Despite facing social prejudice, Salamatu continues to actively promote the Party’s ideals on her growing digital platform, using TikTok to engage the youth, mobilise support, and advocate unity. She frequently shares pro-NPP content and messages with thousands of followers.





According to Ghana News Agency, Salamatu stated, ‘I’m not doing this to be recognised,’ during an interview at the Conference. ‘But if the Party sees value in what I do, it would be my greatest dream to one day serve as the NPP Youth Organiser.’ She called on Party members to overcome internal divisions and rally together as the NPP seeks to rebuild following its 2024 electoral defeat. ‘We must put aside our differences and work together. United, we can return stronger and win the 2028 elections,’ she said.





Held at the University of Ghana Stadium, the two-day Conference has drawn over 5,500 delegates from across the country to review constitutional reform proposals and deliberate on strategic priorities. Under the theme ‘Rebuilding Together with Our Values,’ the Conference seeks to promote unity, renewal, and future electoral success. Salamatu’s presence has emerged as a highlight of the event, reflecting the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment of young supporters who are contributing to the Party’s broader vision.

