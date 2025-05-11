Mahama Celebrates 120 Days in Office by Touting Record Achievements

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday night celebrated the 120th day of his second term in office, highlighting his major achievements in a live broadcast message to Ghanaians. The President emphasized the importance of this milestone, marking it as a critical point to account for the initial steps promised to the nation.

According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama reiterated his campaign’s vision of ‘Building the Ghana we want together,’ grounded in the manifesto ‘Resetting Ghana.’ This plan outlined a social contract for the first 120 days, consisting of specific promises aimed at immediate action and demonstrating the administration’s commitment to change.

President Mahama detailed the progress made by his administration, including nominating a complete list of Cabinet Ministers within 14 days and forming the leanest government under the Fourth Republic within 90 days. He noted the successful vetting and approval of ministerial nominees, resulting in the appointment of only 56 ministers and deputies, the smallest number in the Fourth Republic.

The President also addressed local governance by nominating Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, who are undergoing confirmation processes. Additionally, Mahama highlighted initiatives such as establishing a Robust Code of Conduct, launching the ‘Black Star Experience’ Tourism Initiative, reviewing taxes on imports, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Regarding social interventions, Mahama mentioned launching Free Tertiary Education for People with Disabilities and the Mahama Cares Programme. In the fight against corruption, he cited inquiries, forensic audits, and reopening major criminal investigations.

Mahama emphasized economic transformation through the Accelerated Export Development Council, which he chairs, aiming to boost exports. He also announced the repeal of several levies, including the E-levy and COVID levy, as part of measures to alleviate economic burdens.

In conclusion, President Mahama expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support, urging continued collective efforts to address challenges and build a prosperous future for the nation.