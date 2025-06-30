Tens of Thousands Rally in Belgrade for New Elections



Belgrade: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in central Belgrade on Saturday, demanding new elections in Serbia, local media reported. The protest, centered at Slavija Square, was organized in response to a call by students who have been occupying universities across the country for more than seven months.





According to Ghana News Agency, the student-led protest movement began after the deadly collapse of a newly renovated railway station canopy in Novi Sad on November 1, 2023, which killed 16 people. Independent experts and opposition politicians blamed the tragedy on negligence and systemic corruption under President Aleksandar Vucic’s administration.





Speakers at the protest accused Vucic’s government of mismanagement and corruption, arguing that the Serbian people have the right to elect new leadership through democratic means. What began as a campus occupation has since evolved into a national protest movement. Students have repeatedly called for demonstrations and road blockades, and the movement has steadily gained support from citizens across Serbian society.





Vucic, who has held power in various roles since 2012, is accused of undermining democratic institutions by consolidating control over the media, judiciary, and police. Critics say opposition figures face defamation campaigns, intimidation by authorities, and even physical violence from pro-government groups.





In recent weeks, Vucic has escalated pressure on the protesters. Activists and supporters have been detained on questionable grounds, while university staff aligned with the protests have reportedly faced severe pay cuts.

