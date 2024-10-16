Take advantage of Counselling Unit to share problems- Prof Bruce



Reverend Professor Daniel Yao Bruce, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Methodist University Ghana (MUG), has encouraged fresh students at the University to take advantage of the Counselling Unit to share their problems and be advised.

‘If you have genuine problems, our Counselling Unit is available to help you come out of them, so feel free to share the problems and be counselled,’ he said.

Prof Bruce gave advice at the 25th Matriculation (2024/2025 Academic Year) of the University, where 761 fresh students were enrolled into various accredited academic faculties and programmes.

Out of 1,119 applicants, MUG was able to admit 1,074 to various programmes of study. Out of that number, 761 have been accepted and duly registered to become junior members of the University.

The fresh students admitted include 61 foreign students from nine countries namely: Nigeria, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Kenya, Congo, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast and Togo.

The Dansoman Campus had 428 students comprising 12

6 males and 302 females, while Tema Campus had 164 students with 57 males and 107 females and Wenchi Campus had 38 males and 131 females.

He said at MUG the matriculation ceremony provided a unique opportunity for fresh students to be officially inducted as Junior Members into the institution.

He urged the matriculants to be guided by the Christian principles, since the Methodist University Ghana was a faith-based educational institution.

‘We also implore you to be guided by the rules and regulations of the University and do not forget that taking the matriculation Oath binds you to all rules and regulations of the University,’ he added.

The Acting Vice Chancellor urged the students to have a positive attitude towards their academic and social life, not forgetting their religious beliefs.

He urged them to exhibit a positive attitude towards their academic and social life, not forgetting their religious beliefs.

He encouraged the students to report early from holidays, take their registration seriously a

nd endeavour to attend all lectures.

‘Avoid peddling lies/falsehood and avoid any form of drug or alcohol abuse,’ he addedHe said the mission as an institution of higher learning was to help students acquire proper ethics, attitudes, skills and knowledge to make them very useful to society.

‘The programmes you have been admitted into should enable you to be functional and relevant to yourself and to society in a holistic way,’ he said.

The Acting Vice Chancellor urged them to always strive for excellence in all things and avoid inappropriate dressing, calling on the ladies to avoid wearing short, revealing and transparent dresses.

‘Cleavages and backs are to be covered, and gentlemen are not to expose their underwear. Otto Pfister way of wearing trousers is forbidden,’ he added.

He said students were encouraged to attend the Institutional Worship Service and other religious activities that the Chaplaincy may plan.

These are all designed to give you a holistic development here on MUG campus.

He called o

n them to help keep a green and clean environment conducive for academic work, making use of the provided litter bins at vantage points.

‘Respect one another, do not make unnecessary noise and keep noise levels low to ensure a serene atmosphere for academic work.

Miss Adzika Winnifred, a Representative of the freshmen, expected the Management of the University to provide academic excellence through quality teaching and healthy student-teacher relationships.

She said this should be devoid of any harassment, intimidation or fear of victimization for any reason whatsoever.

‘We expect an environment that fosters growth and learning, since we are here to expand our horizons, to challenge ourselves, and to acquire knowledge that will shape our future,’ she added.

She expressed the hope that there would be passionate and dedicated lecturers, who inspire them, guide us, and ignite their curiosity to explore new realms of knowledge.

Source: Ghana News Agency