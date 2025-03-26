Standards Enforcement: GSA Picks Samples of Paints for Testing



Adabraka: The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), in collaboration with the police, visited some shops in Adabraka and took samples of their paints to test and ensure they conform to required standards. The team, made up of three, inspected about 15 shops that sell paints within the enclave in the Greater Accra region.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr George Kojo Anti, Head of Special Projects at GSA, explained that the exercise was driven by intelligence regarding the quality of paints available in the Ghanaian market. He highlighted the discovery of sellers displaying products they admitted were of inferior quality or substandard, some of which were not intended for sale due to quality concerns or expiration.





The inspection revealed unlabelled products and instances where sellers applied labels only upon purchase. Additionally, some vendors were found mixing various types of paints to achieve desired colors for consumers. Mr Anti emphasized that these practices violated provisions of the GSA Act 1078, which prohibits the display of non-compliant goods.





The GSA plans to test the samples to determine their conformity with applicable standards. Non-compliant products will face sanctions as per Act 1078. Mr Anti noted that section 73 of the Act empowers the Authority to impose penalties on offenders. The GSA’s objective is not only to stop the sale of substandard products but also to guide offenders towards compliance through appropriate sanctions.





Mr Anti urged traders to ensure products have labels and assured them of the government’s support in conducting profitable business.

