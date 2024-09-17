Ghana wins 2024 Region II West Africa Badminton Championship



Ghana emerged champions of the 2024 Region II West Africa Invitational Badminton Championship held at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra.

Ghana led by Coach Mosses Adu amassed 22 medals, with 11 gold medals, six silver medals and five bronze medals to place first in this year’s championship.

In the Senior mixed double event Ghana came first and third with Benin, picking the second position.

In the Women’s double event, Ghana won gold, Benin – silver, with Burkina Faso settling for bronze.

In the Men’s double event, Ghana won gold, Benin- Silver, whilst Burkina Faso grabbed bronze medal.

In the Women’s Singles, Ghana won gold and silver, whereas Benin and Burkina Faso shared the bronze medal honour.

In the Men’s Single event, Ghana won silver and bronze, whilst Benin won a gold medal.

In the U-19 Girls Double event, Ghana came first Burkina Faso second and Benin placed third.

In the U-19 Boys Double event Ghana picked the first and second places, whilst the third place went to Burkina Faso and Beni

n.

In the Mixed Double, U-19 event Ghana won gold, and silver, with Benin winning bronze medal.

In the Girls U-19 Singles event, Ghana won gold, Burkina Faso silver, with Benin winning bronze.

In the Boys Singles, U-19 event Ghana won all three top medals.

In the Senior team event, Ghana came first followed by Benin with Burkina Faso picking the third position.

In the Junior team event, Ghana won gold, whereas Burkina Faso won Silver with Benin picking the bronze medal.

Ghana’s Jonathan Ankrah won the Best Junior Team Player as well as Prospera Nantuo winning the Best Senior Female team player in the tournament.

Mr. Yeboah Evans, President of Ghana Badminton Association expressed his profound gratitude to the participating countries in this year’s championship.

Mrs. Pare Ouedrago Fatoumata a representative from the Embassy of Burkina Faso also congratulated Ghana for hosting a successful competition.

She congratulated Burkina Faso their performance adding that have made us proud by winning some medal

s and we are promising Ghanaians that ‘we would be participating in next year’s Africa Youth Badminton championship here again’.

