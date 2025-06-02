Sports Minister Congratulates Saminu for Breaking National 100m Record



Accra: Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister of Sports and Recreation, has congratulated Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu for breaking the national 100m record. Saminu achieved a new national record of 9.86 seconds in the men’s 100m sprint at the NCAA East Preliminary Round on Friday, May 30, 2025. He breaks Benjamin Azamati’s record of 9.90 seconds, set in 2022, and qualifies for the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Sports and Recreation Minister hailed the 27-year-old sprinter for flying the Ghanaian flag high, saying his recent achievement reminded the world of Ghana’s athletic potential. In a statement, the Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Saminu for his historic sprint into global stardom, noting that Saminu has become the world’s fastest man in 2025 with his record-breaking time.





The Minister emphasized that Saminu’s feat was not only a personal and national milestone but also showcased Ghana on the international stage. He added that Saminu’s success was a testament to Ghana’s athletic promise and a result of vision, discipline, and commitment. The Minister highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts under President John Dramani Mahama to invest in young talent, grassroots development, and international competitiveness, asserting that young athletes have the power to narrate the Ghana story to the world.





Saminu, a student at the University of South Florida, has previously represented Ghana at the Paris Olympics, where he advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s 100m race.

