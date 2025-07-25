Sports Minister Commends Black Queens Despite Semi-Final Defeat



Rabat: Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, has commended the Black Queens team for their spirited performance against host Morocco at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Queens missed out on a spot in the finals after losing 4-2 on penalties by the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in Rabat. The Black Queens of Ghana would now face South Africa in the third-place match on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Sports and Recreation Minister remarked in a statement that the Black Queens’ performance in the semi-finals displays their determination and commitment to the national course. ‘Although the results did not fall in our way, you have reminded the continent that Ghanaian women’s football is a force to reckon with. Ghana is proud of what you have achieved. You have shown that our women’s football is once again competing at the highest level,’ said Mr Adams.

The Sports Minister also urged the team to go all out

and secure victory in the third-place match against South Africa. ‘As you prepare for the third-place match, carry the same belief and unity onto the pitch, knowing that your country stands firmly beside you. This campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter, and we look forward to the success that lies ahead,’ the statement said.

The Sports Minister also thanked the Ghana Supporters Union for their unflinching support in the stands, especially having personally footed their travelling expenses. Mr Adams also assured the Black Queens that every requirement due to the team would be fulfilled as the tournament concludes.