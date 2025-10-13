Sonrise Christian High School Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Excellence



According to ghana news agency: Transforming Lives, Igniting the Future,’ showcasing the school’s remarkable achievements in academics, discipline, and infrastructure, establishing it as a leading private institution in Ghana. Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Member of Parliament for Akatsi North and Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, delivered the keynote address. He praised the school for its dedication to holistic education and moral training, emphasizing the pivotal role private schools like Sonrise play in Ghana’s education system.





Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe highlighted that approximately 33 percent of Senior High Schools in Ghana are privately owned, educating nearly 40 percent of learners at the Basic Level, particularly in urban areas with limited public facilities. He encouraged private schools to invest in renewable energy to cut operational costs, noting the potential savings from solar energy. He also commended Sonrise for its discipline, innovation, and excellent examination record, noting the absence of exam malpractice reports and the school’s status as a role model in the Volta Region.





The MP advocated for Sonrise’s inclusive education initiative, where all students learn sign language, suggesting its nationwide adoption. He emphasized the need for skills development and technical education to prepare students for a rapidly evolving job market. In a special announcement, Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe introduced the ‘Peter Nortsu-Kotoe Award in Literature’ to honor the best English Literature student annually at Sonrise.





Mr. Joseph Dzamesi, Founder and Administrator of Sonrise Christian High School, shared the school’s journey from its humble beginnings in 2005 with 132 students, 20 staff, and eight classrooms, to its current status as a model institution with modern facilities. He highlighted the school’s impressive university admission rates and the Richmond Best Student Award scholarship for the top-performing student each year. Sonrise’s academic excellence is further evidenced by its unique achievement as the only private school in Ghana to reach the quarterfinals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.





In addition to academics, Mr. Dzamesi underscored the school’s commitment to community service, including refurbishing facilities at Ho Teaching Hospital and organizing blood donation exercises. Togbe Afede XIV, represented by Togbe Dzomatsi II, praised Sonrise for its discipline and excellence in interschool competitions and encouraged the school to leverage the government’s Free Senior High School programme.





Mr. Frederick Adongo Mahama, Chairman of the School’s Advisory Board, commended the founder, staff, parents, and alumni for their dedication, attributing the school’s growth to ‘faith, perseverance, and excellence.’ He noted that Sonrise had produced professionals excelling in various fields both domestically and internationally.





The celebration honored staff members for their dedication, including Mr. Frederick Amegashie, the school’s principal foreman. Students were also recognized for academic achievements. Congratulatory messages from sister institutions praised Sonrise’s impact over the past two decades. The event concluded with the announcement of plans to establish a Technical and Vocational Institute (TVET) to promote practical skills and entrepreneurship among youth, along with the launch of the Sonrise Distinguished Achiever Award for exceptional alumni. Mr. Dzamesi expressed optimism for the future, reaffirming Sonrise’s commitment to developing leaders for Ghana, Africa, and beyond.

