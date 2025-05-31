Sociology Department of University of Ghana Launches 75th Anniversary



Accra: The Department of Sociology of the University of Ghana has launched its 75th-anniversary celebrations, a three-month-long event to showcase its rich history and profound contributions to society.

According to Ghana News Agency, the anniversary, on the theme: ‘Celebrating 75 Years of Institutional Sociological Inquiry in Ghana,’ will feature a series of impactful events designed to reflect the department’s rich history. The anniversary festivities are set to begin in June with an inaugural lecture, while a second lecture is scheduled for July 11, 2025.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said the launch highlighted the celebrated sociologists with remarkable achievements, both within Ghana and internationally. “Over the years, certain individual sociologists have achieved feats that require mention today. As the Department celebrates its 75th anniversary, the University celebrates Emeritus Professor G. K. Nukunya, the first sociologist to rise to the adminis

trative position of Pro-Vice Chancellor of this great University,” she said.

“Also recognised is Professor John Maxwell Assimeng, the brainchild of the International Programmes Office (IPO), not forgetting Mr Mends, who was the first to obtain first-class honours from the department.”

Prof. Appiah Amfo emphasised the Department’s broader impact on the University’s academic landscape. “The Department has contributed to faculty expansion of the University. For example, Emeritus Professor Ketia, who established the Institute of African Studies and became its first Director, was actually among the early staff of this Department,” she said.

“Again, Professor Fiscian, who established the Department of Psychology and became its first Head of Department, was also a faculty member of the Department of Sociology.”

Professor Clara K. Fayorsey, the Dean of the African Leadership Institute Graduate School, underscored the significance of the anniversary theme, saying: “The theme invites us to reflect on the department

‘s legacy of research, teaching, and public engagement.” The department’s legacy was grounded in the belief that sociological inquiry must not only interpret the world but help to transform it, she noted.

Over the decades, Prof. Fayorse said the department had provided nuanced analysis of social change, inequality, kinship, gender, health, urbanisation, governance, and development. Its enduring success over 75 years was rooted in the commitment to fostering a family-like atmosphere and providing exceptional education, she added.

Established in 1950 by Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, Ghana’s Prime Minister in the Second Republic, the Department of Sociology stands as one of the oldest and most distinguished departments within the University of Ghana. Activities for the anniversary include an Alumni Homecoming in early August with a variety of fun games. An Open Day and Exhibition is on August 4-5, offering a glimpse into the department’s legacy. The evening of August 8 is an Awards Night, honouring outstanding

contributions and significant milestones within the department.