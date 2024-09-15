SIGA acknowledges top-performing public entities



The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has honoured multiple public sector organisations for their outstanding performance under the performance improvement programme, marking a significant milestone in SIGA’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance and accountability.

The entities were honoured during the fourth edition of the Awards of Excellence at Kwahu Nkwatia in Eastern region, which marked the pinnacle of the fifth-anniversary celebration of SIGA.

Addressing the event, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended SIGA for implementing the Performance Improvement Programme, a vital tool that provides struggling state entities the necessary resources and support.

Despite SIGA’s continuous efforts, he noted that some of the specified entities continued to face significant challenges due to the unique circumstances surrounding each entity.

SIGA, established in 2019 by Act 990, is a centralized oversight body that aims to facilitate performance management in State Owned Enterprises and ot

her prescribed bodies.

The Authority’s mandate is to ensure that these entities operate within the framework of government policy, operating efficiently, effectively, and profitably, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The President also commended Mr. Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister of Public Enterprises, for introducing the awards of excellence in collaboration with SIGA.

He emphasized that the initiative helped to promote healthy competition, foster accountability, and encourage continuous improvement within the public sector.

His commendation was not only directed towards the winners of the award for their exceptional achievements, but also served as a motivation for those who are still working towards recognition.

He urged them to redouble their efforts and stay dedicated to their aspirations.

‘Your efforts are invaluable to the progress of our nation,’ he said.

Several organisations were recognised for their outstanding performance, including the Food and Drugs Autho

rity, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana Women Fund, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Volta River Authority, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Additionally, among the honored entities were Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited, Ghana Standards Authority, State Housing Company Limited, Ghana Highway Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Ghana Supply Company Limited, Gaming Commission of Ghana, Precious Minerals Marketing Company, TDC Development Company Limited, Forestry Commission, and the Ghana Gas Company Limited.

Source: Ghana News Agency