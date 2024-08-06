Sierra Leone leads the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council throughout August 2024



Ouagadougou: Sierra Leone has taken control of the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August 2024, succeeding Russia.

After more than half a century, Sierra Leone will preside over the agenda setting, meetings and activities of the world’s premier body for maintaining international peace and security,’ said the President. Head of State of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio who arrives tomorrow in Ouagadougou for a friendship and working visit.

‘Our goal is to foster productive dialogue between the parties, based on mutual trust and respect, that results in peaceful and lasting resolutions to conflicts and collective resolution of other global challenges,’ the president wrote on his X account.

According to the communications services of the Presidency of Faso, this visit will be used by the two Heads of State to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso.

Source : Burkina Information Agency