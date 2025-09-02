Safe Reporting Spaces Needed to Prevent Sexual Harassment on Campuses – Consultant



Aburi: Mrs. Mercy C. Adjabeng, a Gender and Communication Specialist, has urged universities to establish safe reporting spaces and guidelines for victims of sexual assault and harassment to prevent the menace. She stated that the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in universities across the country continued to undermine the safety, dignity, and academic well-being of students and lecturers, with vulnerable and marginalized groups being the most affected.

According to Ghana News Agency, at a two-day multi-stakeholder workshop held in Aburi, Eastern Region, Mrs. Adjabeng emphasized the need for counselling and psychosocial systems in universities to support survivors. The workshop aimed to strengthen Survivor-Centered Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Harassment Response and establish safe reporting spaces on university campuses. It gathered professors, officials from the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Education, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Units (DOVVSU), and r

epresentatives from five universities to discuss their gender policies and identify gaps needing attention.

The participating institutions included the University of Ghana, University of Education, Winneba, University of Development Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and University of Cape Coast. Mrs. Adjabeng conducted a study among these universities, engaging over 600 participants in a ‘free and safe space’ to address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment. The study highlighted the universities’ efforts in policy review and the presence of counselling and psychosocial systems as positive indicators of inclusion.

However, significant gaps remain in policy awareness, resources for holistic survivor support, and institutional reporting and grievance systems for sexual misconduct. Mrs. Adjabeng stressed the necessity of prioritizing survivors’ needs and voices in strengthening policies, procedures, and support systems. She urged participants to translate discussions into tang

ible actions, fostering an environment where students can pursue academic aspirations without fear of harassment or violence.

Professor Marian Asantewah Nkansah from KNUST mentioned the university’s launch of an online application this year, offering access to counselling services. This platform allows users to express themselves anonymously, ensuring a safe space for the KNUST community. Mr. Jonathan Osei Owusu, Executive Director of POS Foundation, advocated for the expansion of safe spaces to private universities and technical institutions. He called for the institutionalization of an annual or biennial Education Conference on Safe Campuses and Gender-based Violence Prevention as a measure to combat sexual harassment.