RLC Global Forum and Hamat Celebrate Industry Leadership at the 2026 RLC Honors in Riyadh

Recognizing lifetime contribution and sustained leadership across the global retail and consumer ecosystem.

In partnership with Hamat, advancing a shared commitment to long-term value creation and industry leadership.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On February 3, Hamat, together with the RLC Global Forum, co-hosted the RLC Honors Gala Dinner, welcoming senior leaders from the global retail, luxury, and consumer ecosystem for an evening celebrating excellence, leadership, and lasting impact.

Held on the sidelines of the 2026 RLC Global Forum, the RLC Honors recognize individuals whose careers have transformed businesses, industries, and markets over time. More than a celebration of success, the Honors reflect RLC’s belief that leadership is defined by consistency, responsibility, and the ability to build relevance and resilience through periods of change.

The 2026 RLC Honors were presented in a unique, intimate setting in Riyadh in partnership with Hamat, a longstanding supporter of RLC Global Forum and its community. Hamat’s continued engagement underscores a shared commitment to long-term value creation and the advancement of the retail and consumer sectors.

This year’s ceremony celebrated two exceptional individuals whose influence has left a lasting mark on both global and regional retail.

Marco Bizzarri, former CEO of Gucci and now entrepreneur and investor, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Luxury Retail. Widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in modern luxury, Bizzarri transformed Gucci into a global cultural force, redefining creative leadership, brand relevance, and long-term brand equity.

Ingie Chalhoub, Founder and President of the Etoile Group, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Women’s Leadership in Retail. A visionary force in the Middle East’s luxury retail evolution, Chalhoub has played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s premium retail ecosystem while championing women’s leadership and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the ceremony, Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum, highlighted the importance of recognizing consistency of leadership and depth of contribution over an entire career. In parallel, Hamat’s leadership emphasized the importance of platforms that connect global insight with regional execution, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the next chapter of global retail.

Together, RLC Global Forum and Hamat, in partnership, reaffirmed a shared purpose: to recognize leadership that lasts, foster meaningful global exchange, and contribute to a more resilient, relevant, and forward-looking retail industry.

