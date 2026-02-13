Bitget Introduces Gracy AI, a New Way to Talk Markets, Leadership, and Long-Term Thinking

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched Gracy AI , the first animated digital human in crypto designed to bring real leadership thinking into one-on-one conversations with users.

Built around the experience and decision-making approach of Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, Gracy AI moves beyond charts and short-term signals. Instead, it gives users a space to talk through market cycles, strategy, career questions, and mindset with an AI that reflects how a real industry leader thinks about growth, risk, and long-term direction.

The launch marks a shift in how exchanges use AI. Rather than acting as another data layer, Gracy AI focuses on interpretation and context. Users can ask about where the industry is heading, how to think through uncertainty, or how to approach decision-making when markets are noisy. The goal is not to predict prices, but to help users think more clearly about them.

“Honestly, I still find it a little funny to see an AI avatar of me on screen,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “But a big part of my job is listening to user concerns, getting close to the details, and helping people understand what’s really happening in the market. The team built Gracy AI around that same approach so more users can connect, learn and grow feeling supported by me and the team,” she added.

Gracy AI is part of Bitget’s broader AI roadmap as part of its UEX transformation. After GetAgent established Bitget’s AI capability in analytics and decision support, Gracy AI represents the more human-facing side of that strategy, where technology supports understanding rather than just execution.

To mark the launch, Bitget is rolling out themed Gracy AI conversations tied to moments of reflection and renewal. Valentine’s Day introduces self-care-focused chats, while Chinese New Year features guided conversations around goals, perspective, and new beginnings. These campaigns are designed to make AI interaction feel personal, timely, and useful, rather than transactional.

The Gracy AI launch builds on Bitget’s broader push to make AI genuinely useful for everyday traders. From AI-powered market insights and smart trading tools to products like GetAgent, which helps users navigate volatility with clearer signals and context, Bitget has steadily integrated AI to reduce friction and improve decision-making. Gracy AI extends that approach by putting experience, perspective, and real-time intelligence into a more accessible, conversational layer for users. As Bitget continues to evolve into a Universal Exchange, Gracy AI reflects a simple idea: better tools matter, but better thinking matters more.

Experience Gracy AI here .

