Reverend Abanga Urges Christians to Embrace the Lord’s Prayer for Divine Favors



Bolgatanga: Reverend Cannon Edward Abanga, a celebrant at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, has exhorted Christians to prioritize the Lord’s Prayer as a fundamental intercessory prayer to attract divine favors. He criticized the practice of noisy prayers, undue shouting, and attempts to manipulate God, labeling them as unchristian and ineffective.





According to Ghana News Agency, Reverend Abanga, during his sermon, emphasized that prayers should be characterized by humility, sober reflection, and a penitent approach. He remarked that the phrase “Thy will be done,” should be expressed with humility, patience, and love. He reminded the congregation of the biblical instruction to “ask, seek, and knock” (ASK), highlighting that God decides when to answer prayers offered in faith and penitence.





Referencing Luke 11:1-13, Reverend Abanga advised the congregation to maintain humility in their prayers. He cautioned against aggressive and forceful requests, asserting that such approaches do not compel God to grant one’s desires. He noted that prayers offered in quietude, reflection, and reverence, such as those in monasteries, often yield the best results.





Reverend Abanga further advised that prayer requests should make sense to the petitioner before being presented to God, as He is already aware of their needs and what is suitable for them. He encouraged Christians to acknowledge, venerate, and praise God as the giver of life before offering intercessions.





He underscored that prayer is the most significant means of communion with God and should be an integral part of every Christian’s daily routine. Prayer, he stated, should be sober, reflective, and remorseful, as God is omniscient and aware of one’s problems even before they are presented to Him.





The Priest called on Christians to be consistent in their prayer lives and to regularly recite the Lord’s Prayer.

