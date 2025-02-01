Residents of Keta Respond to Shortlisted Candidates for Municipal Chief Executive Position



Keta: Some residents in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed mixed reaction to the final shortlisted three names announced by regional vetting committee for the Keta Municipal Chief Executive position.





According to Ghana News Agency, the three shortlisted names who were among the 14 aspirants vetted include Mr. Wisdom Bondeiu Seade, Assembly member for Anyako electoral area and Keta NDC constituency Chairman, Mr. Joseph Kwadzo Amekuedi, the Deputy Constituency Chairman and Mr. Emmanuel Kwaku Tay, the constituency Secretary.





Mr. David Adzablie, a resident of Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta, said that the shortlisted candidates may have their strengths and weaknesses, and the final decision by the regional vetting committee depended on evaluation of the candidates’ credentials and performance during the vetting process.





The mixed reactions from residents suggest that opinions are divided on the suitability of the shortlisted candidates for the MCE position. While some residents may be pleased with the selection, others may have reservations about the candidates’ qualifications, experience, or past performance.





“The MCE position is vital in overseeing the assembly’s activities and ensuring the effective implementation of development projects and we need a competent leader who must change the fortune of the municipality for the best,” he said.





He mentioned that the shortlisted candidates have been actively involved in local politics and community development initiatives over the years and their experience and knowledge of the local context may be valuable assets in the MCE role.





Madam Doris Makafui expressed that Mr. Wisdom Bondeiu Seade stood tall among the rest of the aspirants and could be the best to lead the Keta Municipal Assembly to achieve more development.





“Mr. Seade is a very competent man, he is the current NDC constituency chairman, philanthropist and a businessman. The rest two aspirants are teachers by profession, and we all know the history of previous MCEs who were teachers which we don’t want to experience again.”





She urged the constituents to rally support for whoever the president will choose to lead the area for the smooth running of affairs to bring more development projects for the progress of the people.





Mr. Simon Nyorm, a taxi driver, expressed satisfaction about the shortlisted aspirants and commended the vetting committee for their gestures and argued that nomination should be opened to the public but not for only party members.





He said that “this situation is just like rewarding party faithful and loyalists who campaigned and worked for the party, the shortlisted names and their affiliation to the party indicated it.”





Meanwhile, some other residents have expressed concerns about the selection process, citing the need for greater transparency and accountability, while others also argued that the vetting process should be more inclusive and involve broader stakeholder participation.





The regional vetting committee has however assured residents that the selection process was rigorous and based on merit, which emphasised the commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the process.





As the selection process unfolded, residents of Keta constituency were eagerly awaiting the final person to be shortlisted for the new MCE who would play a critical role in shaping the municipality’s development agenda and addressing pressing local issues.





Some constituents were optimistic that the success of the new MCE will depend on their ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders, including residents, traditional leaders, and the local authorities.

