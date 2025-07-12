Residents of Keta Commend President Mahama’s Governance



Keta: Residents of Keta in the Volta Region are hailing President John Dramani Mahama for a successful six months of governance after winning the 2024 general election. The residents have expressed their appreciation for the president’s efforts in managing the economy and providing relief to the people.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Dela Doe, a businessman at Tetevikope, a suburb of Keta, stated that President Mahama’s economic policies have been well-received. Many residents believe that his administration has taken significant steps in stabilizing the economy and reducing the cost of living. Mr. Doe highlighted the President’s commitment to fiscal discipline and responsible governance, which has earned him the trust of many citizens. He noted that one key area where President Mahama has made an impact is in electricity tariff management, ensuring tariffs are reasonable and affordable, despite some power outage challenges.





Mr. Emmanuel Kpey, a taxi driver in Keta, expressed excitement about Mahama’s administration, particularly the scrapping of the Electronic Levy, Emission Levy, and Betting tax. These actions have alleviated the plight of many young citizens affected by the taxes. He also commended the government for reducing fuel and LPG prices, leading to transport fare adjustments nationwide, benefiting drivers and commuters.





Madam Edzordzinam Worname, a restaurant operator at Dzelukope, thanked the government for introducing the distribution of sanitary pads to young female students, preventing absenteeism during their menstrual cycles. Residents also appreciated the government’s support for victims of the Salakope, Agavedzi, and Amutsinu tidal waves, and the plans to contract the Anlo-Afiadenyigba road, which has been a concern for residents. The road’s rehabilitation is expected to boost economic activity and improve living standards.





Residents welcomed President Mahama’s directives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to declare their assets, promoting transparency and accountability in public office. They also supported his call for the election of MMDCEs, promoting democracy and accountability in local government.





Meanwhile, Mr. Anthony Dagadu, an economist and governance expert, rated President Mahama’s administration 60 percent in his first six months. He urged the President, Ministers, and government officials to work tirelessly to uplift the country’s standard in all aspects.

