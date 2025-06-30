Researchers Urge Integration of Science and Innovation in Ghana’s Development Policies



Kumasi: Researchers have called for the integration of science, technology, and innovation into national development policies to close critical gaps in Ghana’s economic and agricultural transformation efforts. Professor Maxwell Darko Asante, Director of the Crops Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), expressed concern that Ghana was yet to fully harness the potential of technology to address its food security and economic challenges.





According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Asante highlighted that the country continues to import over 2 billion worth of food annually, which he described as unacceptable. Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Researchers and Investors’ Summit in Kumasi, he emphasized the importance of a science-led transformation in agriculture to create jobs and improve livelihoods. He urged collaboration between researchers and investors to make Ghana self-sufficient in food and raw materials for industry.





The two-day summit was organized by Agri Eye Consult in partnership with CSIR-CRI, the Faculty of Agriculture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the Ghana Agricultural and Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA). Themed ‘Bridging Innovation and Investment Gaps for a Resilient Agriculture in Ghana,’ the event aimed to stimulate investment in agricultural innovations and revitalize Ghana’s agribusiness sector through data-driven, climate-smart solutions.





Prof. Fred Nimoh, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at KNUST, stated that the summit aligns with the country’s research and development agenda. He stressed that while valuable research findings exist, their impact requires meaningful investment and implementation. Prof. Nimoh pointed out that developed countries have reduced food insecurity and import dependency by linking research to investment, a path he believes Ghana should follow.





Dr. Amos Rutherford Azinu, CEO of Legacy Crop Improvement Centre, encouraged researchers to focus on practical applications of their work and collaborate with industry players and investors to commercialize and scale innovations. He also called on policymakers to provide regulatory support, invest in infrastructure, and implement education policies to prepare for modern agriculture.





Mr. Richmond Frimpong, Executive Director of Agri Eye Consult, described Ghana as being at a crucial crossroads, possessing abundant scientific knowledge but lacking synergy between research and capital. He emphasized the need for a deliberate fusion of knowledge and investment, urging the government to consider tax incentives for local manufacturing firms within the agricultural value chain to encourage investment and boost productivity.

