Research Staff Association of CSIR Convenes 36th Annual General Meeting in Nyankpala



Nyankpala: The Research Staff Association (RSA) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) held its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to assess achievements, evaluate progress, and elect new executives to lead its initiatives for the next two years (2025-2027).





According to Ghana News Agency, this year’s AGM was hosted by CSIR-Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) at Nyankpala, near Tamale. It was attended by Directors of CSIR institutes, RSA members, RSA executives, and nationwide research and development partners. The theme of the event, ‘Accelerating Resilience for Food and Nutrition Security in Ghana: The Role of Transformative Research, Development and Partnerships’, emphasized enhancing resilience in food and nutrition security through targeted research, innovation, and collaborative partnerships.





The CSIR, the country’s leading scientific research institution, operates 13 institutes dedicated to water, crops, food, animal, and industrial research. Professor Paul Bosu, the Director-General of CSIR, reaffirmed the Council’s dedication to advancing science, technology, and innovation to propel socio-economic progress. He highlighted the importance of research and innovation in addressing food insecurity, climate change, and poverty, urging stronger collaboration between CSIR, industry, and development partners.





Dr. Daniel Ashie Kotey, Director of CSIR-Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute, called on the nation’s research community to adopt resilient-focused agricultural strategies to tackle climate change, pandemics, and other global threats. He advocated for transformative research, cross-sector collaboration, and practical, cost-effective innovations to sustain food systems, encouraging scientists to deploy proven technologies and phase out obsolete ones.





Dr. Francis Kusi, Director of CSIR-SARI, expressed appreciation to the RSA for selecting the institute as host and commended the high level of participation. He noted that CSIR-SARI had undergone significant transformation, becoming one of the most vibrant and attractive research institutes within the CSIR system.





Dr. Shadrack Kwadwo Amponsah, outgoing National President of the RSA, urged the media to highlight the impact of illegal mining on food and nutritional security, describing it as a major threat to farmlands, water bodies, and rural livelihoods. He pointed out that CSIR scientists were applying research-based solutions such as land restoration, afforestation, and climate-smart agriculture, appealing to traditional authorities and civil society to support efforts in protecting the environment for future generations.





As part of the AGM, participants visited the CSIR-SARI Technology Park, an innovation hub established at Nyankpala to showcase and promote the practical adoption of SARI-developed agricultural technologies. The Park serves as a demonstration center where farmers, students, and extension agents are trained in modern, sustainable agricultural practices.





Mr. Mark Anthony Taylor, Chairman of the CSIR Governing Council, mentioned in an interview that the Council was touring all its 13 research institutes and stations to assess progress and challenges. He described the CSIR-SARI Technology Park as critical to the government’s poverty reduction agenda, adding that CSIR played a central role in agricultural transformation and climate resilience. He appealed for increased government funding to support research, infrastructure, and staff motivation, noting that CSIR was working to boost its internally generated funds and build partnerships with international agencies.

