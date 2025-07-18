Rent Control Department Seeks WRCC Support for Housing Reforms



Takoradi: The Western Regional Rent Control Department is reaching out to the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) to gain backing for significant rental and housing reforms in the region. The initiative aims to implement a coordinated strategic plan to tackle prevalent rent and housing issues.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Courage Cornelius Sonu, the Western Regional Rent Officer, emphasized the pressing challenges in the current rent environment during a discussion with Mr. Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister. Key issues include illegal rent advances, lack of enforcement, inconsistent record-keeping, and a general mistrust between landlords and tenants, which collectively undermine public confidence and disrupt housing stability.





Mr. Sonu highlighted the fragmented nature of stakeholder engagement in rent regulation and enforcement as a barrier to effective rent control policies. Therefore, the department aims to establish an integrated framework to bring all relevant parties together.





The proposed reforms include a six-month advanced payment cap, regulation of recoverable rent determination, and mandatory registration for landlords, tenants, and properties. Additional measures involve standardizing rent/tenancy agreements with model templates, creating a registry of vacant premises, and regulating the activities of agents and their agencies to address related challenges.





Moreover, the reforms target the regulation of service pricing in hotels and guest lodges to prevent dollarization, as well as efforts to deter slum growth and its associated problems like theft and sanitation issues.





Mr. Sonu appealed for the WRCC’s support, highlighting its unique position to drive these reforms effectively through its administrative and development planning authority.





Mr. Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, praised the Rent Control Department’s efforts to enhance the rental and housing sector’s transparency and fairness. He expressed his readiness to support the reforms proposed by the department to improve administrative efficiency and fairness in the rental sector.

