Rehabilitation Works on Berekum-Sampa Highway to Commence Soon, Assures MP



Berekum: Mr. Dickson Kyere Duah, the Member of Parliament for the Berekum West Constituency in the Bono Region, has assured residents that rehabilitation works on the Berekum-Sampa road will commence soon. He emphasized that the government had awarded the contract for the road’s rehabilitation and acknowledged the contractors’ track record, assuring constituents of the project’s completion to facilitate movement and economic activities.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Duah interacted with constituents during a meeting at Jinijini, the constituency capital, where he highlighted the economic significance of the Berekum-Sampa road. He stated that the road is crucial for the region’s economic development, as it would enhance socio-economic growth, development, and boost cashew production for job creation upon completion.





Mr. Duah assured the constituents of the contractor’s ability to complete the project, emphasizing the importance of the road to the government. He organized the meeting to identify and address the immediate development needs of the people. Furthermore, Mr. Duah revealed plans to establish a scholarship scheme for needy but brilliant students, prioritizing those pursuing medicine and engineering.





The MP also welcomed newly recruited Community Police and Fire Assistance personnel assigned to serve the constituency.

