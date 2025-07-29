MPs Pay Tribute to Ghanaian Music Icon Daddy Lumba



Accra: Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday paid glowing tributes to Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, for his significant contributions to Ghana’s music industry. The legislators appealed to the government to provide the music legend with a befitting state funeral.





According to Ghana News Agency, the lawmakers suggested establishing a music museum in his honor to immortalize his musical works. They described him as a trailblazer of Ghanaian highlife music, hailing him as a “beacon of creativity and wisdom.” In a joint statement on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Akwasi Konadu, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, and Madam Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim, the Member of Parliament for Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo, emphasized the impact and influence of Daddy Lumba’s music career, dubbing him the “Ghanaian Michael Jackson.”





Mr. Konadu expressed a deep sense of reverence and pride in paying tribute to Daddy Lumba, stating that his passing on July 26, 2025, after a short illness, marked the end of an era in Ghana’s rich musical history. He noted that Daddy Lumba’s artistry and his poetic use of the Akan language showcased his creativity and wisdom.





Madam Adelaide Ntim, representing the constituency where Daddy Lumba hailed from, lauded him for being an ambassador of Ghanaian music worldwide. She remarked on how his songs were celebrated at various public gatherings, from funerals to weddings.





During the session, some MPs sang Daddy Lumba’s songs, lightening the mood of the House with cheers and laughter. They acknowledged that his music brought solace and joy to many, exemplifying unity, resilience, and hope.





Daddy Lumba’s music touched on diverse themes, including love, heartbreak, forgiveness, wealth, death, betrayal, beauty, and resilience. Over his four-decade career, he produced 30 albums and composed more than 200 songs. His debut album, “Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu,” was released in 1989, followed by “Obi Ate Meso Bo” in 1990. Some of his notable songs include “Odo Fakye,” “Enko Ngya Me,” “Yenka Ntam,” and “Theresa.”





The session concluded with MPs observing a minute of silence in memory of the iconic musician. His death was confirmed by his family on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Daddy Lumba was 60 years old.

