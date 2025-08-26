Regional Minister Mediates Dispute Between Asanko Gold and Manso Tontokrom Community



Tontokrom: Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has called for calm and restraint between the people of Manso Tontokrom and Asanko Gold Mine following tensions over the community’s alleged takeover of the company’s legally acquired mining concession. The Minister, who led a delegation to the community, engaged local leaders and stakeholders to better understand the issues and work towards a peaceful resolution. He assured residents that the government remained committed to protecting the rights of all parties, while seeking an amicable settlement that promoted stability and mutual benefit.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Amoakohene explained that the visit provided him with firsthand information needed by the Regional Coordinating Council to make informed decisions aimed at settling the matter amicably and preventing further escalation. Addressing the concerns of the community, he stated that if residents possessed legitimate documentation proving ownership of portions of the concession,

the government could engage Asanko Gold to negotiate dedicated areas for the community’s mining activities.

However, he cautioned that any operations without proper documentation would require the community to go through the cooperative mining process to obtain the necessary permits and operate legally. The Minister also highlighted key safety and social concerns. He warned against the involvement of children under 18 in mining and other forms of labour, stressing the need to protect children’s rights and welfare.

Additionally, he urged the community to cover abandoned mining pits to prevent accidents and safeguard lives. Dr. Amoakohene expressed appreciation to the chiefs, opinion leaders, and residents of Manso Tontokrom for their cooperation during the engagement and gave the assurance that the government would continue to update the community on the progress of discussions and work towards a resolution that served the interests of both the community and the mining company.