Refrain from Polygamous Marriages if You Cannot Fulfill Quranic Tenets, Says Ahmadi Leader



Alton: The Spiritual Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hadzrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed, has urged Muslim men to avoid polygamous marriages if they cannot meet the requirements outlined in the Holy Quran. He emphasized that these requirements involve treating women with fairness and justice.





According to Ghana News Agency, Hadzrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed delivered this message during the ongoing Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Alton Hampshire, United Kingdom. The Convention, which has attracted over 35,000 attendees, is a three-day event featuring faith-inspired exhibitions, peace seminars, prayer congregations, and visitors from 120 countries. The 59th edition of the Convention aims to strengthen the connection between man and God and foster a sense of brotherhood within the Community.





The event also serves to enhance understanding of Islamic teachings through various keynote speeches, with civic leaders, parliamentarians, political leaders, diplomats, and faith-based organizations discussing pathways to peace. Addressing an audience of over 25,000 women, Hadzrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed noted that while Islam accepts polygamy, it does not imply that women should be marginalized. He cited Quranic injunctions, affirming that the Prophet emphasized the importance of treating women well and that women should remind their husbands of the true teachings of Islam if necessary.





Hadzrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed further advised that Muslim men should consider whether they can be just with women before entering marriage. He stated that if men cannot fulfill the needs of their current wives, they should not marry another. He concluded by highlighting the Prophet’s teachings that understanding the responsibilities towards women might lead men to prefer remaining single due to the challenges of fulfilling all marital duties.

