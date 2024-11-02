Rebecca Akufo-Addo Bids OAFLAD Goodbye at Merck Foundation’s 11th Luminary.



Dar es Salaam: First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has bid her counterparts in the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) goodbye, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as her husband’s term of office ends on January 7, 2025. Her husband’s exit as President of Ghana, after the December 2024 elections, also gives way for Mrs Akufo-Addo to exit as the first lady of Ghana at the same time.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Akufo-Addo, who is a ‘Merck More Than a Mother Ambassador’, expressed that she would leave the office of the first lady as ‘a fulfilled woman’, considering her contributions towards promoting the developmental needs of women and children. During the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary held in Dar es Salaam, she stated, ‘I have been blessed with the privilege to be the first lady of my dear country, Ghana… To me, the position was an opportunity to serve my people and make a difference. I was able to do that with the support of my husband, Ghanaians, and partners

like the Merck Foundation. So, I leave a fulfilled woman.’ She assured that the Rebecca Foundation would continue to work in the interest of females and children in Ghana.

Mrs Akufo-Addo highlighted her partnership with Merck Foundation since 2018, which has benefited many underserved communities in Ghana with quality health care, efforts to break infertility stigma, and investments in girls’ education, among other social issues. The partnership has also supported programmes for fashion designers and musicians, enhancing their skills, and trained numerous health professionals in Oncology, Cancer care, Urology, Diabetes, and Fertility Care. Merck Foundation has awarded 189 scholarships to local Ghanaian doctors in diverse and critical disciplines to promote quality health care delivery and pursue the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was officially inaugurated by Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, alongside Professor D

r. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation. The event saw participation from first ladies of several African nations and more than 6,000 healthcare providers, policymakers, and media personalities from over 70 countries, who attended to benefit from scientific and social sessions aimed at advancing healthcare capacity.

The conference also marked the 7th Anniversary of Merck Foundation activities, celebrating a 12-year journey of developmental programmes. President Hassan commended the foundation’s programmes for building healthcare capacity and supporting girl education. Senator Dr. Kelej expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian government for supporting the conference and emphasized the shared experiences and meaningful discussions aimed at transforming patient care. Prof. Dr. Haverkamp thanked all partners for collaborating to realize the foundation’s vision of ensuring everyone can lead a healthy and

happy life.