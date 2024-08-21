Rains disrupts EC’s voter register exhibition exercise in parts of Bono East



Heavy rains have disrupted the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Voters Register Exhibition exercise in parts of the Bono East Region.

Many of the districts in the region experienced the downpour in the early hours of Tuesday, and that resulted in poor turnouts as residents stayed indoors, with the Techiman North and Techiman South Districts being the worst affected.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the situation was not different in the Atebubu/Amantin, Nkoranza North, Pru West and Pru East Districts as well as the Nkoranza South Municipality, leading to low turnout for the exercise in all these areas.

In an interview with the GNA at Techiman, Dr Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the Bono East Regional Director of the EC, said in the Techiman South Municipality there were 280 designated centres for the electorate to check their particulars.

He advised all eligible voters to participate in the exercise so that they would not be disenfranchised on December 7, adding that it was hoped that the eight-day exercise woul

d meet the EC’s target.

In another interview, Mr Willaim Bamfo-Apori, the Techiman Municipal Elections officer said he was optimistic that the electorates would come out in their numbers to participate because of the intensified publicity on the exercise.

Source: Ghana News Agency