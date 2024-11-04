PwC Ghana Forum Calls for Urgent Investment in Cyber Security Strategies.



Accra: Panellists at a PwC Ghana cyber forum have called for urgent investment in cyber security strategies to help address vulnerabilities.

According to Ghana News Agency, PwC’s Ghana 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights Survey showed that only 2% of organizations worldwide have implemented cyber resilience measures across all key areas, underscoring an urgent need for improvement.

The survey, involving over 4,000 business and technology leaders from 77 countries, revealed significant resilience gaps that businesses must close to protect themselves from complex cyber threats. The report highlighted immediate action areas for organizations striving to achieve cyber resilience, enhance risk management, and improve leadership alignment.

Clement Yayra Tettey, Senior Manager Consulting and Risk Services at PwC Ghana, in a keynote address, emphasized the need to integrate cyber resilience into business strategies. He charged business leaders to include technology and cyber leaders in their organizations in strat

egic decisions, to help anticipate problems posed by cyber criminals and properly bolster the cyber resilience. He further encouraged business and cyber leaders to collaborate and position cybersecurity as a competitive edge.

He mentioned that the findings of the 2025 Global Trust Digital Insight report from PwC put customer trust, brand integrity and loyalty, business growth and opportunities, staying ahead of business disruption, leadership in the market, and public relations at the heart of cybersecurity and trust. He noted that fewer than half of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) were significantly involved in strategic decision-making, despite the rapid expansion of cyber threats driven by advances in AI, cloud technology, and the proliferation of connected devices.

Mr. Tettey remarked, ‘Many organizations lag in cybersecurity, and bridging the gap between business and technical leaders is essential.’ He advised companies to increase security awareness training, establish baseline security pr

otocols, and, particularly for financial institutions, comply with regulatory standards like those set by the Bank of Ghana. The disconnect highlights an urgent need for stronger investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and response capabilities to address these vulnerabilities.

Stephen Cudjoe-Seshie, Cyber Security Authority Lead at National CERT-GH, highlighted the pressing cyber challenges facing Ghana, including online fraud, job scams, and cyberbullying. At an enterprise level, he noted the threats of malware, ransomware, and unauthorized access to executive profiles. Cudjoe-Seshie urged companies to be vigilant in data management and recommended antivirus software and cautious online behavior.

Marco Loots, Director of Cybersecurity at PwC South Africa, stated that cybersecurity must be prioritized alongside operational metrics and Return on Investment. He emphasized the importance of staying updated on cybersecurity trends, understanding competitors’ actions, and investing in the right talent, tech

nology, and tools. Loots warned about the dual risks of ransomware and hack-and-leak attacks, where attackers compromise information and demand payment both to decrypt and remove sensitive data from the internet. The cost of breaches can reach up to $500,000.

Abel Lomotey Daitey, Chief Information Officer at GCB Bank PLC, noted that financial institutions had made progress in cyber resilience but emphasized the need for CISOs to effectively advocate for cybersecurity investments to remain relevant. Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, Head of Security for MTN Ghana, stressed that cybersecurity should be ingrained in an organization’s culture. ‘Everyone should understand and “own” cybersecurity,’ she said, adding that leadership must support this foundation.

The survey reveals that organizations are least prepared to address their most concerning threats: cloud-related risks, hack-and-leak operations, third-party breaches, and attacks on connected devices. This disconnect highlights an urgent need for stronger investmen

ts in cybersecurity infrastructure and response capabilities to address these vulnerabilities.

The PwC Cyber Forum discussed leading topics, including cybersecurity as a business priority, leadership driving cybersecurity, organizational preparedness for cyber incidents, investing in technology and people, and measuring and continuous improvement within cyberspace. Key stakeholders and industry experts in attendance were Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Risk Officers, Chief Finance Officers, and other top executives responsible for cybersecurity strategy and governance, within the financial services, telecommunications, and energy industries, as well as government agencies in Ghana.

The forum wrapped up with calls to action to all stakeholders to collaborate cohesively to align business and cyber priorities, empower CISOs to be involved in strategic planning of cybersecurity measures, and invest in resilience by taking a holistic approach to integrate people, processes,

and technology. It also urged business leaders at c-suite and board levels to make a deliberate effort to work with their cyber leaders to utilize cybersecurity as a competitive advantage to foster customer trust within the industries they operate in.