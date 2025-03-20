Public Relations Department of UniMAC Trains Students on Protocol, Etiquette



Accra: The Public Relations Department of the University for Media, Arts, and Communications (UniMAC) has organised a protocol and etiquette training workshop for its level 200 students to help them navigate social, business, and diplomatic settings.





According to Ghana News Agency, the workshop, coordinated by Mr. Fuseini Iddrisu, Lecturer at UniMAC, was designed to equip participants with essential life skills, boost their confidence, enhance communication, and strengthen relationships by ensuring appropriate behaviour in diverse interactions. Mr. Iddrisu, speaking during the workshop, emphasised the need for students to pay close attention to their presentation, noting that he had observed students struggling with basic etiquette and protocol.





He explained that protocol and etiquette training equip individuals with the skills to navigate various social, business, and diplomatic settings with professionalism, respect, and cultural awareness. The workshop was facilitated by Manners on Point School of Etiquette, a renowned institution specialising in contemporary etiquette and professional training.





Manners on Point School of Etiquette provides state-of-the-art coaching for corporations, schools, groups, and individuals with a mission to empower people to become confident, courageous, and well-rounded by teaching essential manners, character, and social-emotional skills. Abenaa Antwiwaa Adusei, a certified Etiquette Consultant at Manners on Point School of Etiquette, provided students with insights into the art of etiquette and professionalism.





She covered essential topics such as proper dining etiquette, correct posture for both men and women, the significance of personal appearance, and common image breakers among others. She underscored the importance of being mindful of one’s behaviour in professional settings and said first impressions played a pivotal role in both social and career success.





Vera Bryan, a student participant, shared her experience after the event and expressed gratitude for the knowledge gained. She said, “I am very happy and delighted because this workshop has really helped me. I have learned a lot. I feel more confident and equipped with the knowledge and skills I need to succeed.”

