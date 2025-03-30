Prosecution Files Further Disclosures in James Gyakye Quayson Trial



Accra: An Accra High Court is to examine further disclosures filed by the prosecution in the trial involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North. The prosecution told the court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekua Yanzuh, that they have filed new disclosures.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, Counsel for Mr. Quayson, confirmed that they were served but stated, “we take the view that it is of no effect to us.” The MP for Assin North is facing five charges, including deceit of a public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office. He has pleaded not guilty and has been granted bail.





The prosecution’s recent filings should not delay the ruling on the submission of no case, Mr. Tsikata argued. He mentioned that submitting further disclosures was an abuse of the court, particularly after the accused’s application was granted for disclosures in December 2024. Despite being given more time, the prosecution failed to comply, leading to an order for written submissions to be filed.





Mr. Tsikata noted that they complied and filed the submissions on February 27, 2025, due to a delay in receiving certain court notes. He emphasized that such non-compliance constitutes an abuse of court processes and urged the judge to take note of this failure. The case has been adjourned to April 9, 2025.

