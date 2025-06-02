Proper Mechanism To Be Developed For Regulating Activities Of Fulani Herdsmen: MP Agbana



Ketu North: Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has announced that an emergency meeting of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) will be convened on Monday to develop a proper mechanism for regulating the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the Municipality. The decision follows the gruesome murder of Carson Fogah Ladzekpo, a retired seafarer and cattle farmer in Tadzewu, which has deeply shaken the Ketu North Constituency.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Police allege that the crime was committed by a Fulani herdsman employed by the victim. The suspect has since been arrested at a hideout and is currently assisting with investigations.





Mr. Agbana expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Ladzekpo and to the people of the Ketu North Constituency. ‘This horrific incident has sent shockwaves throughout our community. I have engaged with the police and other security agencies, urging them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators face the full rigours of the law,’ he stated.





While condemning the act, the MP appealed for calm, calling on traditional leaders, religious figures, opinion leaders, and the people of Tadzewu and the broader constituency to allow due process to take its course. ‘We must not take the law into our own hands or allow this tragedy to disrupt the peace and security of our beloved community,’ Mr. Agbana cautioned.





He emphasised that the upcoming MUSEC meeting, under the leadership of the Municipal Chief Executive, will focus on establishing sustainable solutions to prevent such incidents and promote peaceful coexistence between herders and residents.

