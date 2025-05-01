Prof. Owusu-Ansah Takes Over as New Executive Secretary of Lands Commission

Accra: The Lands Commission has officially welcomed Professor Anthony Owusu-Ansah as its new Executive Secretary, taking over from Mr. Benjamin Arthur. At a brief handing-over ceremony at the Commission’s head office in Accra, Prof. Owusu-Ansah called for collective support from staff and stakeholders, emphasising that everyone has a vital role to play in strengthening land management and administration.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Benjamin Arthur, the outgoing Executive Secretary, expressed confidence in his successor and encouraged staff to extend the same cooperation accorded him during his tenure to the new Executive Secretary to make the Commission a world-class institution. “The task ahead is critical and I believe with unity and hard work the Commission will continue to thrive under a new leadership,” Mr. Arthur stated.

Prof. Owusu-Ansah brings to the Commission extensive academic and professional experience to the role as an Executive Secretary. He is a Professor of Real Estate Finance and Economics and a former Head of Department at the Department of Land Economy, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Prof. Owusu-Ansah previously served as an Associate Professor and Head of Finance and Accounting at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration’s (GIMPA) Business School. He holds a PhD in Real Estate from the University of Aberdeen, an MSc in Real Estate Management from the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, and a BSc (First Class) in Land Economy from KNUST.

He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors and an expert in real estate valuation, market analysis, housing market research, and land information systems, with several international publications and a book to his credit. The Lands Commission looks forward to his leadership in advancing Ghana’s land administration agenda.