Prof. Nana Ofosu-Boateng Launches ‘Follow the King’



Accra: Professor Nana Ofosu-Boateng, the Dean of Maritime Studies at the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has launched in Accra, his latest book: ‘Follow the King.’

According to Ghana News Agency, ‘Follow the King’: The Making of a Confident, God-Fearing, Straight-A’s Daughter by a Father-The How is a profound reflection on life’s journey and personal experiences, crafted to serve as a guide for young people striving toward success. The 23-chapter book offers timeless wisdom and practical insights, blending maritime discipline with life lessons to inspire the next generation.

The launch, held at the Power of Worship International Church, drew an audience comprising maritime industry professionals, academics, faith leaders, family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the remarkable milestone of the author. The book also addresses issues of intentional parenting, academic discipline, and spiritual growth.

Prof. Ofosu-Boateng shared the story behind the book, which chronicled the journey of a young seafa

rer who rose through the ranks to become a captain and later transitioned into academia to be closer to his family. ‘This book serves as both a parenting guide and a memoir. It offers young people a roadmap to becoming responsible adults, grounded in faith, discipline, and purpose,’ he said.

He further reflected on the personal motivation behind the book, saying, ‘It also captures how I committed myself to raising my daughter, ensuring she became a confident, high-achieving young woman, both academically and professionally.’ The book, a product of a six-year labour of love and reflection, Prof. Ofosu-Boateng said, underscored the importance of divine presence and intervention in life’s journey.

‘That’s why I chose the title Follow the King, to remind readers that with God, all things are possible,’ Prof. Ofosu-Boateng explained. Describing the work as ‘a celebration of purpose, passion, and godly parenting,’ he emphasised that the book was especially relevant to seafarers, young girls, and families seeking

a faith-based approach to success and character building.

He urged young people to remain disciplined, work diligently, and be guided by the word of God as they pursued academic and professional excellence. Since the unveiling, Follow the King has received widespread endorsement from dignitaries and industry leaders and is currently available in major bookstores, Amazon, and at the RMU.