Prof Duncan urges judges to uphold rule of law on electoral conflicts



Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, President General of the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission has urged judges to remain impartial and independent to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure fairness in handling electoral disputes.





He underscored the crucial role of judges in ensuring peaceful elections, noting that an independent and impartial judiciary, could effectively address electoral disputes, prevent partisan interference, and uphold the rule of law to help forestall chaos.





Prof Duncan, who is also the Founder/CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, made the call when he chaired a programme to climax the 50th Anniversary of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) at the University of Cape Coast.





He stated that judicial independence and integrity were essential tools for maintaining the legitimacy and credibility of the electoral process and therefore their tenure must be secured.





Prof Duncan, who is also an Ambassador of Peace, said it was imperative for trust to be built among citizens, candidates, and political parties to sustain confidence in the system for peaceful elections in December 2024.





‘A clear separation of powers between the judiciary, legislature, and executive branches is vital for preventing interference in the electoral process,’ he added.





On the roles of international communities to ensure a credible and peaceful election in December, he tasked the Regional economic communities, the African Union, and international organisation to play significant roles in promoting judicial independence and integrity by providing technical assistance, training, and observer missions.





Prof Duncan revealed plans by the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission to launch its Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace on November 18, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.





The comprehensive Blueprint developed over the period of 36 years, would give policy direction on sustainable peace and development and urged all stakeholders to support that historic initiative.





For her part, the Chief Justice, Mrs Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, said integrity, competence and independence within the nation’s judicial service were essential for accelerated national development.





She abhorred what she described as ‘the pervasive exploitations and corruption’ within the judicial system, often perpetrated by individuals who prioritise personal enrichment over the pursuit of justice.





She, consequently, urged staff of the Judicial Service to religiously always apply their conscience and moral principles in their work and in all circumstances.





That, she indicated, must be spearheaded by a national functional moral principle ‘where integrity and moral principles are paramount were held in high esteem.’





Chief Justice Torkornoo stressed the need for the Judicial Service to prioritise the welfare of the vulnerable and always be guided by the principles, particularly the Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.





She shared her vision for a vibrant working environment, where staff can deliver excellent public services with independence and integrity.





The Chief Justice also highlighted the importance of collaboration among judicial staff, urging them to work together to change the perception of the judicial service as corrupt and inept.





The event was graced largely by judicial staff, lawyers and other stakeholders.









Source: Ghana News Agency





